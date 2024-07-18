Trump to give first speech following assassination attempt during final day of RNC

MILWAUKEE — Thursday is the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Former president Donald Trump is expected to close things out with a speech Thursday night.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance officially accepted the Republican vice-president nomination on Wednesday.

Vance was once a critic of Trump, but he later said he was a great president and changed his mind.

Now, he’s vowing to do all he can as Trump’s running mate for this year’s election.

“I grew up in Middletown, Ohio, a small town where people spoke their minds, built with their hands, and loved their god, family, community, and country with their whole hearts,” Vance said during his RNC speech. “But, it was also a place that had been cast aside and forgotten by America’s ruling class in Washington.”

