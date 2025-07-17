Trump administration ends LGBTQ+ youth option on suicide hotline

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Health Department is removing a resource for LGBTQ+ youth due to a Trump administration rule, raising concerns among advocates.

The removal of the “press 3″ option, which connected callers with counselors trained in LGBTQ+ issues, has sparked worry that some young people may not use the hotline.

LGBTQ+ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers, making access to specialized support crucial.

“There’s no outward support or visible support in this,” Kori Hennessey, executive director of the LGBT Center of Raleigh, said. “This is not a resource for me, and this is not something I’m going to turn to.”

The Department of Health and Human Services stated that it remains committed to responding to everyone who needs mental health services, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

From June of last year through May of this year, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received over 11,000 calls, chats, and texts each month.

According to a survey by the department, more than 90% of people find the service valuable, and 33% of people say the hotline saved their life or someone they care about.

