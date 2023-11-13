Tropics: Watching the Caribbean; Texas storm could become tropical as it moves through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area that will try to develop this week in the Caribbean.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said he is closely monitoring this disturbance but believes it will stay to the south and east of Florida.

Monday Forecast for Central Florida Front stays in Central Florida bringing cloudy skies and chance of drizzle Monday. (Brian Shields)

However, Shields said there’s an unrelated disturbance that could develop right off our coast later this week.

A system in Texas will head our way, bringing rain and storms on Thursday.

As it pulls off our coast, it could spin up into a tropical storm, and then move away, Shields said.

Regardless, Central Florida can expect rain, storms and gusty winds on Thursday.

WFTV weather graphic Tropical development is possible later this week. (WFTV news staff)

If it does spin up, beach erosion would be more of an issue on Thursday and Friday.

