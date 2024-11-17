Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Sara expected to disappear within the next 24 hours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sara is beginning to weaken the western Caribbean and is now expected to dissipate over the Yucatan in the next 24 hours.

The 10 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Sara with decreased winds of 40 mph, as it marches slowly toward Belize.

The storm will continue to produce catastrophic flooding in parts of Central America, where now up to 40 inches of rain are possible.

Police: Man at large after an armed robbery at a liquor store in Mount Dora

Sara is expected to make landfall in Belize early Sunday, then move across the Yucatan and become a remnant low late Sunday.

The remnants of Sara will lift northward into the Gulf and will be swept northeastward by a cold front. This will result in enhanced rainfall for parts of Florida on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Sara (WFTV)

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Read: Orlando Science Center breaks Guinness World Record with massive paper rocket launch

Read:

Read:

Read:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group