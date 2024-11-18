Tropics Update: Tropical Depression Sara weakens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Sara continues to weaken tonight and is expected to fall apart by Monday morning as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

The 10 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Sara with winds down to 30 mph with the system over the Yucatan peninsula.

The depression will continue to weaken over the Yucatan and will become a remnant low early Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Sara (WFTV)

The remnants of Sara are still on track to lift northward into the Gulf and will be swept northeastward by a cold front. This will result in enhanced rainfall for parts of Central Florida late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

Read: Banda, Marta score and the Pride advance to the NWSL championship with 3-2 win over Current

Read: Cool, dry weekend conditions continue during the week

Read: Orange County residents are still waiting for Hurricane Milton debris to be collected a month later





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group