Tropics remain active as several systems could develop this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking several areas of disturbance in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Phillippe continues to spin through the Atlantic Ocean.

Phillippe is moving west-northwest at 14 mph and has maximum sustained winds around 50 mph.

Phillippe is forecast to curve to the north over the week and stay away from the Caribbean islands and the U.S.

Tracking Tropical Storm Philippe

Another area trying to develop behind Phillippe is forecast to follow the same path and curve away out to sea.

Another area of disturbed weather near the Yucatan may eventually become tropical in nature.

Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico

Any development in that system would happen in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days.

Forecast data shows that the system will move west and away from Florida.

