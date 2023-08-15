News

The tropics are getting more active with 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

Tropics update The tropics are getting more active as we head deeper into hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are getting more active as we head deeper into hurricane season.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there are two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that have a low chance of developing.

The first tropical wave is surrounded by dry air, which will limit its development.

Shields said a second wave, just coming off the coast of Africa, has a better chance to develop. But if it does, it is likely forecast to stay out to sea.

“The tropics are getting more active, but there are currently no threats,” Shields said.

Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

