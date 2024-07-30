Tropical wave has an increased chance of development this week

News

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has an increased chance of development this week.

The disturbance now has a 60% chance of showing tropical development by later this week.

The system, currently east of the Leeward Islands, could become a tropical depression or tropical storm near the Bahamas.

What happens to it then is still a big question mark.

If it organizes quickly, it could strengthen into a tropical storm and move into Florida or up the eastern coast of the U.S.

If it stays weak, it could shoot into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Tuesday morning, the system is battling dry air, so development will be limited for the next two days.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

