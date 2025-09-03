Tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic shows potential for development

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropical wave that is located over the eastern Atlantic is moving westward where it will likely form over the next few days.

This tropical wave is entering warm water in the central Atlantic. That means it could develop quickly into a tropical depression where it will likely become a tropical storm shortly after.

It is too early to tell where this tropical system could move after it forms.

The first scenario is that the storm develops quickly, like we saw with Hurricane Erin. In this scenario it will be too strong to continue its westward movement and will turn north before making landfall anywhere in the Atlantic let alone Florida.

The second scenario is that it stays relatively weak and avoids the upper-level steering winds that could send it north. This means that it could drift towards the Leeward Islands and begin to feed off warm water in the Caribbean. In this scenario impacts in our state are possible but it’s still too early to know for sure.

This is the only area in the Atlantic basin with possible development over the next 7 days, but we are only a couple of weeks from the peak of hurricane season, so this can change quickly in a short amount of time.

Eye on the Tropics, 9/3/25

