Tropical Wave in Atlantic Being Monitored for Possible Development

ORLANDO, Fla. — While the tropics are quiet now, the chances of a new system are increasing next week.

We continue to monitor a tropical wave floating off Africa’s west coast.

As the complex moves into the open Atlantic, dry air will initially halt development, but the system could organize late next week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a Medium Development Chance, and a tropical depression could form sometime next week.

9/12/25 PM Tropics Update (WFTV)

Forecast models remain uncertain as to whether it will develop.

Many that do develop the system gradually lift it northward into the North Atlantic, but that is not a guarantee.

Elsewhere, no significant activity is expected in the Gulf and Caribbean.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Read:

Read:

Read:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group