Tropical Update: High chance of Atlantic Tropical Depression this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We continue to monitor two areas in the tropics, one of which is likely to become a depression this week.

The first area is over the northern Gulf.

An area of low pressure continues to churn over the waters, but it is unlikely to organize further as it now moving inland.

This has a Very Low Development Chance.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave continues to track westward in the open Atlantic.

Models have become more aggressive in development, and a tropical depression or storm is becoming likely later this week.

This has a High Development Chance, and interest in the northern Lesser Antilles should monitor its development.

Many long-range models continue to indicate the complex will lift northward, away from Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

