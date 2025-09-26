Tropical threat developing near Bahamas; storm could form within 48 hours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has been declared Friday evening, with tropical storm alerts posted for the Bahamas.

The system will become a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours.

The forecast track keeps the complex east of Florida, but the threat of beach and marine impacts along the east coast is increasing.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Read:

Read:

Read:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group