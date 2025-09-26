Local

Tropical threat developing near Bahamas; storm could form within 48 hours

By David Heckard, WFTV.com
PTC Nine (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has been declared Friday evening, with tropical storm alerts posted for the Bahamas.

The system will become a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours.

The forecast track keeps the complex east of Florida, but the threat of beach and marine impacts along the east coast is increasing.

