Tropical system may form mid to late week in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet weekend in the tropics, activity is becoming likely late this week.

We continue to monitor a tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde islands in the far eastern Atlantic.

The complex remains loosely organized but has shown increased shower and thunderstorm activity.

This area will likely organize further later this week as it moves northwestward.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving this area a High Development Chance, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the middle to end of this week.

Confidence continues to increase that the system may lift northward into the open Atlantic, potentially even missing the Lesser Antilles.

Elsewhere, no significant activity is expected in the Gulf and the Caribbean, but long-range models indicate possible additional activity late this month.

