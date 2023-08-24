ORLANDO, Fla. — As we move closer to the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season next month, several areas are being monitored.

Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking an area of disturbed weather in Central America that will lift to the north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical development is possible over the next couple of days, and eventually, this area could pose a threat to the Gulf states, including Florida.

Conditions are conducive for some development this weekend.

Tropical system to develop in Gulf of Mexico, could impact Florida next week

It is possible a named system develops in the Gulf of Mexico and then works its way to the northeast.

It is too early to tell if this will happen for certain, but the water temperatures are so, so warm that development close to Florida is a big concern this season.

Tropical Storm Franklin is soaking Hispaniola Thursday morning after unleashing heavy rain over the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Harold’s remnants are still dropping heavy rain as it moves through New Mexico.

There are also two other disturbances far out to sea, and they will likely stay in the Atlantic.

