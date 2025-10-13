Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in the Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed in the Central Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the Caribbean or the United States.

The storm is expected to remain over a thousand miles away from the Caribbean and will dissipate by the end of the week.

Lorenzo has already begun to turn north and is projected to head towards Europe as remnants by this weekend.

Thankfully, Lorenzo will not impact any islands in the Atlantic as a tropical storm.

The Gulf and the Caribbean remain quiet, which is significant during this time of year when tropical activity is typically monitored closely.

While the long-term forecast does not show any significant movement in the Gulf or Caribbean, meteorologists caution that conditions can change rapidly.

