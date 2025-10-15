Local

Tropical Storm Lorenzo fades, but Caribbean waters could brew trouble ahead

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Meteorologists are closely monitoring the southwestern Caribbean for potential tropical development in the next 10 to 15 days.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists are closely monitoring the southwestern Caribbean for potential tropical development in the next 10 to 15 days.

While the National Hurricane Center typically issues watches for up to seven days ahead, there is speculation about possible activity beyond this period, particularly in the southern and southwestern Caribbean regions.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo, meanwhile, is expected to dissipate in the open Atlantic, posing no threat to land.

As hurricane season continues, meteorologists remain vigilant, keeping an eye on any signs of tropical activity.

