Tropical storm Jerry dissipates; new system may develop in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Jerry has become a remnant trough in the Atlantic, while a second area could develop next week.

The 5 p.m. advisory on Jerry from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 45 mph.

Jerry has weakened into a trough and is no longer concerned about organizing further.

The system will stay well out to sea over the next several days.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center monitors many showers and storms in the open Atlantic.

This complex could be organized further, and a tropical depression could occur next week.

This has a medium development chance, and should it develop, it would likely stay out to sea.

