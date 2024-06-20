News

Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf, becomes first named storm of 2024 season

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf, becomes first named storm of 2024 season Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the western Gulf of Mexico. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — 2 p.m. Update:

The season’s first storm Alberto is already bringing heavy rain to Texas and northern Mexico.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said we usually have our first named storm on June 20, so it’s right on time this year.

However, we’re expecting to surpass the normal 14 named storms; up to 25 are forecast this season

Severe Weather Center 9 will keep monitoring.

Tropical Storm Alberto forms The season’s first storm Alberto is already bringing heavy rain to Texas and northern Mexico. (Tom Terry/WFTV)

Previous story:

Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Alberto has officially become the first named storm in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The storm is projected to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds to parts of northeast Mexico and southern Texas.

Read: Hurricane Season: Is your home’s electrical system ready for a storm?

Alberto will be a serious rainmaker, and it moves through the area through Thursday.

Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf, becomes first named storm of 2024 season

Thankfully, Alberto’s path is not projected to impact Florida.

Image 1 of 26

From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!