ORLANDO, Fla. — 2 p.m. Update:

The season’s first storm Alberto is already bringing heavy rain to Texas and northern Mexico.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said we usually have our first named storm on June 20, so it’s right on time this year.

However, we’re expecting to surpass the normal 14 named storms; up to 25 are forecast this season

Severe Weather Center 9 will keep monitoring.

Tropical Storm Alberto forms The season’s first storm Alberto is already bringing heavy rain to Texas and northern Mexico. (Tom Terry/WFTV)

Previous story:

Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Alberto has officially become the first named storm in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

10AM CDT June 19: #Alberto forms in the western Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm conditions are expected today within the warning area. Alberto is a very large system with rainfall, coastal flooding, and wind impacts extending far from the center. For more visit… pic.twitter.com/GuFJfQVx6d — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2024

The storm is projected to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds to parts of northeast Mexico and southern Texas.

Read: Hurricane Season: Is your home’s electrical system ready for a storm?

Alberto will be a serious rainmaker, and it moves through the area through Thursday.

Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf, becomes first named storm of 2024 season

Thankfully, Alberto’s path is not projected to impact Florida.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group