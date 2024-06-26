Tropical disturbances in the Caribbean and near Africa could organize this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two areas of disturbance in the tropics.

One tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean is forecast to move closer to Yucatán Peninsula this week.

The system is showing a low chance of development and is not forecast to impact Florida.

There is also another strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa.

This system may develop as it moves west.

The tropical wave is forecast to move towards the Lesser Antilles, but it’s still too soon to know where it will end up going.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

