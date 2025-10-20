Tropical disturbance may develop in the Caribbean this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance moving through the Caribbean has a 80% chance of developing into a named system.

The system, which could be named Melissa, is anticipated to form south of Cuba and Haiti by the middle to end of the week.

Regardless of its development, the region will experience heavy rain and gusty winds.

Meteorologists have indicated that once it reaches the Central Caribbean, conditions will be more favorable for it to intensify.

Residents in the Caribbean are advised to prepare for adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong winds, which are expected regardless of whether the system develops into a named storm.

The system will be closely monitored as the week progresses.

