Tropical Depression could form late next week in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are expected to remain quiet this weekend, but things may change heading into next week.

We continue to monitor a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic, south of the Cabo Verde islands.

The complex is expected to remain disorganized for the next couple of days but could consolidate by the middle of next week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a Medium Development Chance, and a tropical depression could form late next week.

Forecast models remain uncertain as to whether it will develop.

Confidence is slowly increasing, and the system may lift northward into the open Atlantic, potentially even missing the Cabo Verde islands.

Elsewhere, no major activity is expected in the Gulf and Caribbean.

