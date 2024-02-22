Troopers investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Conway Gardens Road and Anderson Road.

Troopers said the crash involves a 2013 Infiniti G37 and an adult female pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old female driver remained at the scene and was not transported to the hospital.

There is currently roadblock on Conway Gardens Road south of Anderson Road.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers said they will release more information when the complete the investigation.

