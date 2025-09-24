Troopers investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed on Grissom Parkway south of Canaveral Groves Boulevard.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when the pedestrian stumbled into the roadway, directly into the path a 2019 Hyundai Sonata.

The driver attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to prevent the collision.

The driver of the Sonata was not injured in the incident and remained at the scene following the crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group