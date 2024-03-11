News

Lanes reopen after crash shut down section of I-4 Monday morning

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Crash closes section of I-4 in Orange County An overnight crash caused a section of Interstate 4 to shut down in Orange County. (WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY — An overnight crash caused a section of Interstate 4 to shut down in Orange County.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on eastbound I-4 near SR-535.

All eastbound lanes of I-4 were shut down in the area for several hours.

I-4 eastbound reopened around 7:45 a.m.

Traffic was diverted off of the interstate in the area, and heavy delays occurred.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

