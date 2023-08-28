Tracking Idalia: These Central Florida school districts are closing ahead of the storm

As Tropical Storm Idalia makes it way toward Florida, Central Florida school districts are monitoring the storm closely and deciding whether or not to cancel classes.

See a list of closures so far below. This list will be updated as more closures are announced.

Marion County Public Schools

Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to shelter preparation in anticipation of the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia.

All extra-curricular activities planned for Monday afternoon are canceled, except for the Marion Afterschool Program. Students will now have to make up these days due to time already planned into their regular school schedules.

Stay tuned to MCPS’s social media channels for updates regarding school functions.

Lake County Schools

Lake County public schools and district offices will remain open on Tuesday, but all after-school events will be canceled with the exception of Extended Learning Centers (ELC), which will be open until 6 p.m. Parents, however, are asked to pick up their children from ELC as early as possible.

Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday. Villages Elementary and Lost Lake Elementary will be used as storm shelters. Both will serve special needs guests and are pet friendly.

The district expects to re-open schools and offices on Thursday.

Orange County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools officials said they are continuing to monitor and track Tropical Storm Idalia. Based on the current forecast school will be open on Tuesday.

Any decision on the cancellation of after-school activities on Tuesday or school on Wednesday will be made later Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

School District of Osceola County

Schools will be in session for a full day on Tuesday as normal. Out of an abundance of caution, all after-school activities and sporting events scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and evening, including Extended Day after-school care and the After the Bell middle school program, are canceled.

A decision on the status of school on Wednesday will be made later Monday evening. Parents and community residents will be notified through a Remind text and an emergency notification phone call.

Sumter County Schools

Sumter County Schools officials said students will have early dismissal on Tuesday and no school on Wednesday and Thursday.

College of Central Florida

The College of Central Florida will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Idalia. Monday evening classes will continue as scheduled.

The closing is for all sites, including the Ocala Campus, Citrus Campus, Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum and Vintage Farm, as well as online classes. Scheduled activities also have been canceled.

The college plans to reopen Thursday morning for classes and all business operations, weather permitting.





