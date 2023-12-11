News

Tonight: SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket following delay

By Charles Frazier, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After delaying its planned launch of a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force on Sunday, SpaceX is ready to try again.

A Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a U.S. military-owned X37B spaceplane is now scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 8:14 p.m. Monday.

Early Sunday, SpaceX announced plans to delay the launch to the first available backup opportunity at the same time Monday.

The company said it would use the additional time to complete extra pre-launch checks.

According to SpaceX, at last report, the weather forecast for liftoff Monday was 70% favorable.

This will be the seventh mission for the spaceplane and the fifth launch and landing for the Falcon Heavy side boosters.

After booster separation, the side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

