Tonight: SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket following delay

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After delaying its planned launch of a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force on Sunday, SpaceX is ready to try again.

A Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a U.S. military-owned X37B spaceplane is now scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 8:14 p.m. Monday.

Early Sunday, SpaceX announced plans to delay the launch to the first available backup opportunity at the same time Monday.

The company said it would use the additional time to complete extra pre-launch checks.

Read: SpaceX to launch experimental spacecraft with Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida

According to SpaceX, at last report, the weather forecast for liftoff Monday was 70% favorable.

This will be the seventh mission for the spaceplane and the fifth launch and landing for the Falcon Heavy side boosters.

After booster separation, the side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

READ: Monday: Unseasonably cool and windy, but sunny

If the launch does happen, watch Channel 9 for coverage and click here to watch the live stream.

Now targeting Monday, December 11 for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission, with weather conditions forecasted to improve to 70% favorable for liftoff on Monday night. The team will use the time to complete additional pre-launch check outs → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/OsQ6bjWwxK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps.

©2023 Cox Media Group