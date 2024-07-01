Today: Nearly 200 new laws take effect in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nearly 200 new state laws that were signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis take effect on July 1.

Some of those new laws in Florida are drawing national attention and sparking a bit of controversy.

Here is a breakdown of some of the most notable laws going into effect today:

Sex Education in Schools: This law prevents teachers from addressing students with their preferred pronouns unless they match the student’s biological sex. Students also cannot be taught about menstrual cycles before 6th grade.

Property Rights: This law gives homeowners more power over maintaining, developing or improving their property for personal use.

Balloon Release Ban: This law bans releasing balloons in Florida. It's designed to protect sea turtles and marine birds. It replaces an extended ban on releasing 10 or more balloons within 24 hours.

Heat Break Ban: This law bans local governments from requiring heat and water breaks for Floridians working outside. It also bans local governments from making their contractors pay more or establishing policies that aren't required.

Squatting: This law allows homeowners to remove squatters from their homes and gives law enforcement the power to remove squatters upon homeowner request.

