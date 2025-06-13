Titusville police set to release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department says it will release video on Friday from a deadly officer-involved shooting from February.

Earlier this week, the department said the state attorney’s office determined the shooting that killed Trimarea Charles was “lawful and justified.”

His mother, Samantha Charles, watched the video of the shooting on Thursday and was emotional during a news conference afterwards.

Investigators said Trimarea Charles started a violent confrontation with one officer, picked up a handgun he had dropped, then ran armed toward another officer and a neighboring home.

Samantha Charles says they shouldn’t have waited this long to see the video.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group