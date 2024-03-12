Timber Creek High School placed on lockdown after suspicious person reported in the area

Orange County, FL — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they have secured a perimeter around Timber Creek High School, after a report of a suspicious person in the area.

Deputies are conducting a search in every building on the schools campus.

No one is allowed on or off campus at this time.

The Orange County School District will continue to update parents on the situation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

