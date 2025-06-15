Three suspects arrested in Ocala protests, police say

, Fla. — Three suspects were arrested Saturday during the Ocala No Kings Day protests, according to the Ocala Police Department.

All three suspects were charged with battery, touch, or strike.

Officers witnessed 65-year-old Stephen Libardoni and 47-year old Michael Loren pushing a protestor.

Officers also charged Loren with possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, as he was found with brass knuckles.

Officers also witnessed 35-year-old Alexandra Krolman hitting someone with her cardboard sign.

