This car ranks as America’s most-stolen vehicle

Car thieves are targeting muscle cars like the Chevy Camaro, with the ZL version being the most sought after.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has a theft rate 39 times higher than the average for all vehicles with model years 2022 to 2024, making it the most frequently stolen vehicle.

Muscle cars like the Camaro are attractive to thieves due to their high horsepower, making them desirable targets.

The Camaro models have a vulnerability with on-board ports that can serve as a point of entry for thieves, making them relatively easy to steal.

General Motors released a software update for 2020 to 2024 Camaro models to improve security and counter evolving vehicle theft methods.

READ: Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen in car break-in

Hyundai and Kia have also issued software updates to address security flaws highlighted in TikTok videos, reducing theft risk significantly.

Electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and some Subarus are among the least stolen vehicles, with eight of the 20 least stolen vehicles being electric, as they are less vulnerable due to being connected and often stored in garages.

The prevalence of manual transmission cars in theft statistics is unclear due to their rarity on the road.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group