This app allows students to report suspicious activity to authorities easily and quietly

The app, Fortify FL, is a tool for students to efficiently report threats.

Tips can be sent in anonymously or students can include their name if they choose to.

The app is designed to be easy to use and convenient to students to access via app or website.

You can even submit videos or pictures.





The tip will be sent directly to your school’s officials, local law enforcement, and state level officials to ensure that proper steps are taken to address the report.





Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody says “Downloading the app and using it to file an anonymous tip could save a life”.





The app was used his week to help identify an Osceola student at Poinciana High School.

Deputies received a tip about a potential threat, so they searched the minors home and found a stolen firearm, drugs and alcohol, and a 34-roundextended magazine in the students backpack





Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“An unimaginable tragedy was prevented in this case thanks to a Fortify FL tip. The Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages the public to report any indications of threats to school safety so we can continue to prevent these issues in the future.”









