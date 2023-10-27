Local

Things To Do:"Halloweekend" has arrived in Central Florida

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

halloween pumpkin (Unsplash)

Orlando, FL — With Halloween landing on a Tuesday, this is your last weekend to celebrate the spooky season.

“Halloweekend” goes on now until Halloween at Icon Park. Prices and times vary by date.

The Wheel at Icon Park Orlando (Ethan Dometrius)

The Orlando Solar Bears will clash with the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at the Amway Center. Game-time is set for 7 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears team logo on the ice.

Spooky Empire is back at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. The event goes on today through Sunday, October 29th.

Image Courtesy: Spooky Empire

The 4th annual Trunk or Treat Car Show will take place at the Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee this Saturday, October 28th from 4-8 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Promenade at Sunset Walk

Wekiva Island holds their annual Halloween Party and Costume contest this Saturday, October 28th from 7 - 11 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Wekiva Island

Eolaween is back at Lake Eola this Saturday, October 28th from 4 - 10 p.m.

Image Courtesy: City of Orlando

Spooky Family Fun Day at Boxi Park in Lake Nona is this Sunday, October 29th from 9 a.m - 6 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Boxi Park Lake Nona

