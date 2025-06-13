Things to do with your dad this Father’s Day

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Father’s Day took inspiration from the long standing Mother’s Day. The country’s first Father’s Day celebration took place in Washington State, according to History.com. The American Presidency Project states that it wasn’t national holiday until President Nixon signed a proclamation declaring it one in 1972.

Some fun activities to do with your father this weekend :

Father’s Day Picnic Buffet Harry’s Poolside & Grill (Sunday)

What beats a good buffet? Make it poolside!

Enjoy some brisket, Caribbean curry chicken, and grilled sides at Rosen Centre Hotel and Harry’s Poolside Bar and Grill this weekend. Kids ages four to twelve get dine for $24.95 and adults for $49.95.

Dad’s get a complimentary draft beer, reservations are highly encouraged.

St. Lucie Mets at Daytona Tortugas

If you’ll looking for some entertainment, nothing beats an old school game of baseball!

The Mets travel north to take on the Daytona Tortugas for a weekend series and on Sunday the Tortugas are honoring dads with a Sunday Funday! After the game, kids run the bases, plus enjoy family-friendly activities all game long!

Tickets are available and can go as low as $20.27 before fees.

The game is located at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Bite30 with special prix fixe menus all over the city

The popular Orlando summer restaurant event features some of the top restaurants in Central Florida offering special multi-course dinners with a set price of $38.

With dates from June 1st-July 13th, it’s also a great option for the dad who doesn’t want to deal with the crowds this Sunday. And with 53 restaurants on the list there is something for everyone.

Enzian Theater to host specail feature of ‘True Lies’

Who doesn’t enjoy a good action flick? Enzian Theater will hold a special screening of the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic ‘True Lies’ on Sunday at 11:30am.

Tickets are $12.50 and include a free beer!

