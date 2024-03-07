Things to do: PGA Tour at Bay Hill, Marc Anthony, Touch-A-Truck returns & more this weekend

Orlando, FL — The PGA Tour arrives at Bay Hill, Marc Anthony performs at the Kia Center, Touch-A-Truck returns and more happening in Central Florida this weekend.

On Thursday, March 7th through Sunday, March 10th, the PGA Tour continues during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

On Friday, March 8th, Bryan Adams performs his “So Happy It Hurts” tour at the Kia Center beginning at 6:30pm.

On Saturday, March 9th, the 11th Annual Touch-a-Truck returns to the Addition Financial Arena from 12-3pm. The event is free.

On Saturday, March 9th, The Orlando Philharmonic continues their Pops Series: Batman (1989) in Concert will be performed at the Dr. Phillips Center at 3:30pm & 9:30pm.

On Saturday, March 9th, Marc Anthony will perform at the Kia Center beginning at 7pm.

On Saturday, March 9th, Orlando City FC will battle Minnesota United FC at Inter&Co stadium. Match begins is 7pm.

On Sunday March 10th, the Orlando Magic face the Indiana Pacers at the Kia Center. Game begins is 6pm.

