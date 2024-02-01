Things to do: MEGACON, NFL Pro Bowl, U.S. Olympic Trials & more this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — It’s a jam-packed weekend of things to do in Central Florida.

On Thursday, February 1st through Sunday, February 4th, MEGACON Orlando 2024 goes on at the Orange County Convention Center. Times vary.

On Friday, February 2nd, through May 19th, Seaworld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival goes on during park hours.

On Friday, February 2nd, Katt Williams will perform on his The Dark Matter tour at the Addition Financial Arena at 8pm.

On Saturday, February 3rd and Sunday, February 4th, enjoy the 49th Annual Mount Dora Arts Festival in Downtown Mount Dora from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, February 3rd, watch the U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon in downtown Orlando starting at 10am.

On Saturday, February 3rd, through April 7th, Universal Orlando celebrates Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval during park hours.

On Sunday, February 4th, The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games will go on at Camping World Stadium beginning at 3pm.

