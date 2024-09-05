Local

Things to do: Howl-O-Scream, Warrior Weekend 2024, Soccer iD Cup & more happening this weekend

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

SeaWorld Orlando offers nights of frights at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several fun, exciting, and spooky things to do this weekend in Central Florida.

On Friday, September 6th, through November 2nd, Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando during park hours.

SeaWorld Orlando offers nights of frights at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

On Friday, September 6th, through Sunday, September 8th, Warrior Weekend 2024 goes on at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando.

Rosen Centre at Night Rosen Hotels & Resorts owns and operates nine properties in the Orlando destination market. These properties total more than 6,300 rooms and suites, making founder and President Harris Rosen the largest independent hotelier in Florida. (Rosen Centre Hotel/Rosen Centre Hotel)

On Saturday, September 7th, the Soccer iD Cup will feature Club America against Athletico Nacional at Camping World Stadium.

Game-time is 7 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Camping World Stadium (Image Courtesy: Camping World Stadium)

On Saturday, September 7th, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert is Performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theatre.

Shows begin at 2 & 7 p.m.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert’ swings into the Dr. Phillips Center ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert’ swings into the Dr. Phillips Center

On Saturday, September 7th, Nick Cannon’s Wild’N Out Live is performed at the Kia Center starting at 7 p.m.

Image courtesy: Kia Center (Image courtesy: Kia Center)

On Saturday, September 7th, the White Party at Pointe Orlando goes on from 8 to 11 p.m.

Pointe Orlando Feb 2022 (KMD Photo&Film/KMD Photo&Film)

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays until October 31st, enjoy Vampirates: The Haunting Search for Neptune’s Treasure at Pirates Dinner Adventure starting at 7:30 p.m.

Halloween-themed shows returns at Pirates Dinner Adventure (Pirates Dinner Adventure/Pirates Dinner Adventure)

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!