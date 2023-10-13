Things To Do: Busy weekend ahead in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — A fun weekend ahead in Central Florida full of songs, sports, and getting spooked!
Here’s 7 things to do in Central Florida this weekend:
- “Friday the 13th Murder Mystery” at Dockside Lake Nona is tonight October 13th, costs $75 & goes on from 7 - 10 p.m.
- Jonas Brothers are at the Amway Center Tonight October 13th, show begins at 7:30 p.m.
- Grupo Fontera performs at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts tonight, October 13th at 8pm.
- A Petrified Forest in Altamonte Springs will have it’s “Kids Day” on Saturday Oct 14th, times and price vary.
- Gators, Ghosts and Goblins begins at Gatorland on Saturday October 14th during park hours, goes on every Saturday until Oct 28th.
- The Zoo Boo Bash begins at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens on Saturday Oct 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., event goes on every Saturday and Sunday until Oct 29th.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday at 1pm. Get your tickets now!
Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.
© 2022 Cox Media Group