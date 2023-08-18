Things are getting busier in the tropics as 4th low forms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

A fourth low has developed in the tropics.

The low near the Bahamas will bring us rain toward Sunday, but likely not develop until possibly late weekend or early next week as it moves over the western Gulf nearing Texas, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

The low behind it is being monitored as it will approach the northeast Caribbean through the weekend and into early next week.

The middle low has a 50% chance of forming as it moves west-northwest. The red low farthest east isn’t any threat at this point, but could become our next depression, Terry said.

The next storm name is Emily, followed by: Franklin and Gert

Update:

Activity in the tropics is beginning to intensify.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said both 98L and 99L have a 60% chance of forming in the open Atlantic Ocean.

On Sunday, a trough moving by Florida will bring rain to our region, and it could form closer to Texas next week, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Hilary is threatening to bring heavy rain to Southern California and Nevada, Terry said.

Click here to read more about Hilary.





Earlier story:

Video: Tropical depression could form in the Atlantic as soon as this weekend There’s a 60% chance two tropical waves in the Atlantic will develop over the next week. (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com)

There’s a 60% chance two tropical waves in the Atlantic will develop over the next week.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a tropical depression could form as early as this weekend.

Crimi said most models, regardless of development, keep both systems away from Florida.

Closer to home in the Gulf, Crimi said some slow development is possible next week.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

