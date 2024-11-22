Thanksgiving holiday travel ramping up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s roads and skies are about to get busy as the Thanksgiving holiday travel season approaches.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the days before and after Thanksgiving are the busiest travel week of the year.

AAA is predicting a record 4.5 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more.

Watch: Coldest air still to come after 2nd front moves through Central Florida

Officials say safety needs to be the top focus for drivers on the roads.

Channel 9 is giving an inside look at FDOT’s operations and how it’s working to keep things moving through the holidays.

Watch: Drone company breaks world record with dazzling display in Orlando

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group