Temperatures stay cool Wednesday as second front moves through Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Temperatures stay cool Wednesday as second front moves through Florida Central Florida will have cooler days and chilly nights over the next few days.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have cooler days and chilly nights over the next few days.

Our area will have a chilly start Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 63 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

The cooler air is being fueled by another front that will move through Florida.

Wednesday night will be even colder with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Our area will gradually warm up by the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Our next best chance for seeing rain and storms will be Sunday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

