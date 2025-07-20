Teen’s alleged bomb threat leaves him grounded in Florida jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Missouri teenager accused of making a bomb threat on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Kansas City earlier this week will remain in custody in South Florida.

The 16-year-old was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and making a false report of a bomb or explosive after a passenger reportedly felt unsafe upon overhearing the threat.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in court in Missouri next month, where the charges will be addressed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group