Teen’s alleged bomb threat leaves him grounded in Florida jail

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Teen's alleged bomb threat leaves him grounded in Florida jail A teenager accused of making a bomb threat on a flight from Florida this week will remain in custody. (WFTV)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Missouri teenager accused of making a bomb threat on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Kansas City earlier this week will remain in custody in South Florida.

The 16-year-old was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and making a false report of a bomb or explosive after a passenger reportedly felt unsafe upon overhearing the threat.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in court in Missouri next month, where the charges will be addressed.

