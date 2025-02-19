News

UPDATE: Teen reported missing in St. Cloud found safe, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Teen reported ‘missing and endangered’ in St. Cloud An alert was sent out Wednesday after a teenager was reported as “missing and endangered” in St. Cloud. (WFTV)
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A teen reported missing has been found safe, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

9:18 a.m. update:

Police confirmed just after 9 a.m. that Parker had been found and was safe.

Officers thanked everyone who helped look for the teen.

Original report:

An alert was sent out Wednesday after a teenager was reported as “missing and endangered” in St. Cloud.

Police said Wednesday morning that they are looking for 15-year-old Lindell Parker.

Officers said Parker was last seen around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, walking from a home in the Deer Creek community.

Police said he is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a dark hat.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.

