Suspended state attorney Worrell didn’t prosecute 2022 case against now suspected carjacking gunman

SEMINLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is learning more about one of the people believed to possibly be involved in the murder of Katherine Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia was arrested Friday on federal gun charges out of Puerto Rico. Channel 9 obtained documents that show Torres-Garcia entered a guilty plea agreement in 2016, admitting he transported three guns and 118 rounds of bullets across an interstate. He spent 36 months in jail and was serving three years of supervised release when he stopped reporting to his parole office. Torres-Garcia then became a fugitive.

Then in October 2022, deputies said he showed up at the home of his child’s mother where he fired a gun in her backyard after not getting a response. Detectives found evidence he then sent her a message saying in part, “if you prevent me from seeing my child and letting me take him far from everyone, I will kill you.”

Investigators said he then threatened to burn her house down and sent a picture of three gasoline cans. Torres-Garcia posted bond. Former State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office submitted a letter to the court in January 2023 saying that the case was not suitable for prosecution.

That brings us back to the deadly carjacking incident that occurred two weeks ago. Seminole investigators haven’t charged Torres-Garcia yet with Katherine’s murder -- but they matched the sweater the suspect is wearing in the video here to the one in his profile picture. Seminole Sheriff Dennis Lemma said they also have evidence he bought the green Acura seen in the video.

As all this is unfolding, another person of interest is still on the run. Giovanny Hernandez Crespo is wanted for fentanyl charges. Investigators believe he’s also the last person known to have spoken to De Aguasvivas before she was shot and killed.

In the meantime, Hernandez Crespo’s girlfriend made her first appearance on cocaine trafficking charges out of Osceola County this week. Monicsabel Romero-Soto’s attorney, Richard Hornsby, asked the judge to reduce bail. It’s now down to $150,000.

