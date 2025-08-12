Local

Suspended Osceola County Sheriff, 4 co-defendents due in court Tuesday

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Marcos Lopez arrest
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopes and his 4 co-defendants are due in court on Tuesday for plea negotiations.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Those negotiations are taking place separately for each defendant in this case which includes Lopez and his estranged wife.

READ: Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested

These negotiations are in relation to Lopez’s involvement in an illegal gambling empire that has shaken the community which has already had concerns about their local law enforcement offices.

READ: Who are the other defendants named in the case?

A 5th co-defendant, Ying Zhang, is presumed to have left the country by officials. The charges in this case include felony racketeering and felony conspiracy.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!