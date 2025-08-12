Suspended Osceola County Sheriff, 4 co-defendents due in court Tuesday

Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopes and his 4 co-defendants are due in court on Tuesday for plea negotiations.

Those negotiations are taking place separately for each defendant in this case which includes Lopez and his estranged wife.

These negotiations are in relation to Lopez’s involvement in an illegal gambling empire that has shaken the community which has already had concerns about their local law enforcement offices.

A 5th co-defendant, Ying Zhang, is presumed to have left the country by officials. The charges in this case include felony racketeering and felony conspiracy.

