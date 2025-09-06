Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill qualifies to run again for District 5 seat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill is officially back on the ballot for the District 5 seat, even as she faces multiple criminal charges from back when she was still in office.

Hill confirmed her candidacy on Friday, telling supporters she remains focused on representing the community. “I have officially qualified,” Hill said. “I’m on the ballot. We’re on the ballot! The community is in balance! A voice that cares is on the balance.”

Hill was removed from her role in 2024, just days after she was arrested. She faces allegations of exploiting a 96-year-old woman in her district and using the woman’s money for personal expenses.

Allegations and Criminal Charges

Prosecutors say Hill spent about $100,000 on a facelift, IV treatments, and hotel stays using the elderly woman’s funds. She faces multiple charges, including exploitation of an elderly person and fraud.

Hill has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. In June, she told investigators with the Department of Children and Families that the woman gave her power of attorney and approved some of her spending. “I love her,” Hill said when asked about the alleged victim.

However, Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators say the woman was not aware of how her money was being used.

When asked if the case could damage her credibility with voters, Hill insisted that her base remains supportive. “The community from day one has been by my side. They have been praying for me,” Hill said. “As you see, even my seniors, which I have been falsely accused of, is standing with me because I have always stood with them. I have always taken care of them.”

Hill is challenging Shan Rose, who replaced her as commissioner for the District 5 seat after Hill’s suspension. Rose released a statement Friday, saying in part:

“Our community deserves a leader who will continue to fight for honesty, integrity, and real change. I will keep listening, taking action, and always putting the people of District 5 first.”

Hill faces decades in prison if convicted. A court hearing in the case is set for October.

