Suspect arrested in deadly shooting that happened during home invasion at Orlando apartment complex

Shawn Patrick Spencer III, 18, was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly shooting during a home invasion last month at an apartment complex, OPD said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting during a home invasion last month at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 30 to the shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Road.

Investigators said a resident shot a suspect during a home invasion.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

They said they discovered 18-year-old Kevin Dewayne Hodges -- who had been shot -- in a breezeway. He died from his injuries.

Detectives said they arrested Shawn Patrick Spencer III on charges of murder while engaged in burglary and armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm.

Shawn Patrick Spencer III

He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday identified an 18-year-old man who died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left another person injured at an apartment complex.

