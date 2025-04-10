Suspect arrested almost a year after deadly hit-and-run in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Court records show that a man in the Orange County jail is suspected in a an almost year-old hit-and-run that left a man dead.

Rafael Rivera, 55, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and evidence tampering.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rivera was driving a Mitsubishi Galant on May 9, 2024 when he struck a pedestrian at Ford Curry Road and Colton Drive. That pedestrian, identified as Jonnier Agosto Cortes, was killed.

Troopers say Rivera kept driving, then parked outside a store and checked the car for damage before leaving again.

Witnesses and the store’s security video helped identify the car. Rivera was later determined to be the driver.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group