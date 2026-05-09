SunRail Technical Advisory Committee meeting set for May 13, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission Technical Advisory Committee will hold a SunRail Technical Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The meeting takes place at 1:30 pm in the LYNX Central Station Administration Building located at 455 N. Garland Avenue, 2nd Floor, Orlando, FL 32801.

Attendees can join in person, virtually, or by phone.

Those who wish to provide comments in person must arrive promptly, as seating is limited.

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