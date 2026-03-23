Sunny and windy Monday in Central Florida, rain chances rise Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be warm, sunny and breezy on Monday with afternoon highs expected to again reach the mid-80s.

The gusty west winds will lead to fire-sensitive conditions on Monday, although no red flag warning has been issued.

Our next front increases our rain chance on Tuesday and Wednesday, after it moves into Central Florida and stalls nearby.

Scattered showers and storms are likely, with a few strong storms possible.

The end of the week will be quite nice with mostly sunny skies and warm weather.

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